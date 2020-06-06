CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
_____
051 FPUS51 KBOX 060815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020
CTZ002-062000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy
rainfall, and frequent lightning this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-062000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog
this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy
rainfall, and frequent lightning this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-062000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog
this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy
rainfall, and frequent lightning this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Less
humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather