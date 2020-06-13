CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
_____
724 FPUS51 KBOX 130816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 13 2020
CTZ002-132000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-132000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-132000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
