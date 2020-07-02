CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020
_____
667 FPUS51 KBOX 020816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
CTZ002-022000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-022000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-022000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
