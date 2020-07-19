CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

643 FPUS51 KBOX 190516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CTZ002-190800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

100 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-190800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-190800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

