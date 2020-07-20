CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

899 FPUS51 KBOX 200516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

CTZ002-200800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ003-200800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ004-200800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

