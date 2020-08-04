CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
_____
771 FPUS51 KBOX 041539
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1139 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1139 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Windy and not as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing
to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1139 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1139 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms early, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather