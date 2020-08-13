CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

