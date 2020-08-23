CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
_____
317 FPUS51 KBOX 230516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
CTZ002-230800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs around 80.
$$
CTZ003-230800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-230800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather