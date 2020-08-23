CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

317 FPUS51 KBOX 230516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CTZ002-230800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ003-230800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-230800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

