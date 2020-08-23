CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
564 FPUS51 KBOX 231716
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
CTZ002-232000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Hot.
Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ003-232000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Near
steady temperature in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ004-232000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
