CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

669 FPUS51 KBOX 250216

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

CTZ002-250800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-250800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-250800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather