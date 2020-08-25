CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
669 FPUS51 KBOX 250216
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
CTZ002-250800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-250800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ004-250800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
