CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

044 FPUS51 KBOX 252016

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

CTZ002-260800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-260800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-260800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

