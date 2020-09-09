CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
_____
002 FPUS51 KBOX 090815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in the
morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
