CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

002 FPUS51 KBOX 090815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

CTZ002-092000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-092000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ004-092000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

