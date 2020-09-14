CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020
_____
896 FPUS51 KBOX 140706
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
306 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020
CTZ002-140815-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
306 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-140815-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
306 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ004-140815-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
306 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
