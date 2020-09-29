CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020
_____
246 FPUS51 KBOX 290816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
CTZ002-292000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ003-292000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
CTZ004-292000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
