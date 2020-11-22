CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
_____
623 FPUS51 KBOX 220915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
CTZ002-222100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ003-222100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ004-222100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
