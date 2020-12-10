CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

242 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

242 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

242 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

242 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

