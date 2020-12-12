CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

_____

480 FPUS51 KBOX 120916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

CTZ002-122100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-122100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ004-122100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Areas of fog

in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather