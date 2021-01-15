CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ 087 FPUS51 KBOX 150915 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021 CTZ002-152100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ003-152100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ004-152100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather