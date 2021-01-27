CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

159 FPUS51 KBOX 270916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

CTZ002-272100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ003-272100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ004-272100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

