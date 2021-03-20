CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

_____

493 FPUS51 KBOX 200816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Mar 20 2021

CTZ002-202000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CTZ003-202000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CTZ004-202000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather