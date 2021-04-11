CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

_____

359 FPUS51 KBOX 110816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

CTZ002-112000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-112000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-112000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather