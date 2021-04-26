CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

782 FPUS51 KBOX 260816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

