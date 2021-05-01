CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021 _____ 699 FPUS51 KBOX 010826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021 CTZ002-012000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ CTZ003-012000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ CTZ004-012000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather