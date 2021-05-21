CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

_____

591 FPUS51 KBOX 210826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much warmer with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather