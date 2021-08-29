CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021

230 FPUS51 KBOX 290701

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

300 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

CTZ002-290800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

300 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-290800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

300 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-290800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

300 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

