CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

182 FPUS51 KBOX 210826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Tue Sep 21 2021

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

