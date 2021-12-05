CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

319 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

319 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

319 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

319 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

