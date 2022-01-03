CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

_____

067 FPUS51 KBOX 030926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

CTZ002-032100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-032100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-032100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

