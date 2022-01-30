CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

841 FPUS51 KBOX 300926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

CTZ002-302100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Much cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

20s.

CTZ003-302100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Much cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

CTZ004-302100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Much cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

20s.

