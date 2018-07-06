CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;79;SSW;12;86%

Chester;Cloudy;81;SSW;9;78%

Danbury;Sunny;81;S;8;73%

Groton;Sunny;75;SSW;8;87%

Hartford;Cloudy;83;S;12;71%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;71%

New Haven;Sunny;81;SSW;6;78%

Oxford;Partly sunny;79;S;9;78%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;82;S;12;73%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;84;S;15;69%

