CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;79;SSW;12;86%
Chester;Cloudy;81;SSW;9;78%
Danbury;Sunny;81;S;8;73%
Groton;Sunny;75;SSW;8;87%
Hartford;Cloudy;83;S;12;71%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;71%
New Haven;Sunny;81;SSW;6;78%
Oxford;Partly sunny;79;S;9;78%
Willimantic;Partly sunny;82;S;12;73%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;84;S;15;69%
_____
