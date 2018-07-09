https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13058846.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;83;S;11;53%
Chester;Sunny;84;N;7;44%
Danbury;Sunny;84;WSW;9;39%
Groton;Sunny;76;SSW;9;68%
Hartford;Sunny;86;S;8;44%
Meriden;Sunny;85;S;10;41%
New Haven;Sunny;81;S;10;60%
Oxford;Sunny;84;SW;6;44%
Willimantic;Sunny;86;SSW;10;44%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;88;SW;7;34%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments