CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;83;S;11;53%

Chester;Sunny;84;N;7;44%

Danbury;Sunny;84;WSW;9;39%

Groton;Sunny;76;SSW;9;68%

Hartford;Sunny;86;S;8;44%

Meriden;Sunny;85;S;10;41%

New Haven;Sunny;81;S;10;60%

Oxford;Sunny;84;SW;6;44%

Willimantic;Sunny;86;SSW;10;44%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;88;SW;7;34%

_____

