CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;73;SW;6;84%
Chester;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Sunny;70;W;8;93%
Groton;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Partly sunny;73;S;3;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Cloudy;73;SW;5;90%
Oxford;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;73;S;5;90%
_____
