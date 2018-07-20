CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Friday, July 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;69;ENE;2;77%

Chester;Sunny;66;Calm;0;88%

Danbury;Sunny;60;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Sunny;64;Calm;0;89%

Hartford;Sunny;65;Calm;0;90%

Meriden;Sunny;61;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Sunny;65;Calm;0;90%

Oxford;Sunny;60;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;58;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;60;Calm;0;86%

