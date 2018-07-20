https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13090630.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Friday, July 20, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;69;ENE;2;77%
Chester;Sunny;66;Calm;0;88%
Danbury;Sunny;60;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Sunny;64;Calm;0;89%
Hartford;Sunny;65;Calm;0;90%
Meriden;Sunny;61;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Sunny;65;Calm;0;90%
Oxford;Sunny;60;Calm;0;92%
Willimantic;Partly sunny;58;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;60;Calm;0;86%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
