CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;5;96%
Chester;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;71;SSE;5;96%
Groton;Cloudy;74;E;10;90%
Hartford;Rain;72;N;3;96%
Meriden;Showers;72;WNW;3;93%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;87%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;70;SSE;7;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;N;3;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
