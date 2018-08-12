CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;5;96%

Chester;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;71;SSE;5;96%

Groton;Cloudy;74;E;10;90%

Hartford;Rain;72;N;3;96%

Meriden;Showers;72;WNW;3;93%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;87%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;70;SSE;7;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;N;3;96%

_____

