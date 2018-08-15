https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13157057.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;W;5;88%
Chester;Sunny;68;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;N;3;96%
Groton;Partly sunny;71;WSW;3;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;70;W;3;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Sunny;71;WNW;3;89%
Oxford;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;WSW;3;96%
_____
