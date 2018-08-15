CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;W;5;88%

Chester;Sunny;68;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;N;3;96%

Groton;Partly sunny;71;WSW;3;93%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;70;W;3;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Sunny;71;WNW;3;89%

Oxford;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;WSW;3;96%

_____

