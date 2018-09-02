CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;7;66%

Chester;Partly sunny;81;N;7;62%

Danbury;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;73%

Groton;Sunny;75;S;7;75%

Hartford;Cloudy;81;SSW;7;64%

Meriden;Cloudy;81;SSW;5;60%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;70%

Oxford;Cloudy;76;SW;5;79%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;SSW;7;59%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;79;SW;8;63%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather