https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13199859.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;7;66%
Chester;Partly sunny;81;N;7;62%
Danbury;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;73%
Groton;Sunny;75;S;7;75%
Hartford;Cloudy;81;SSW;7;64%
Meriden;Cloudy;81;SSW;5;60%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;70%
Oxford;Cloudy;76;SW;5;79%
Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;SSW;7;59%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;79;SW;8;63%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments