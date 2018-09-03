https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13200915.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;77;WSW;4;82%
Chester;Cloudy;74;N;4;88%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;7;93%
Groton;Cloudy;73;SW;5;91%
Hartford;Cloudy;75;S;6;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;74;N;3;88%
New Haven;Partly sunny;76;WSW;3;88%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;73;W;4;92%
Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;7;87%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments