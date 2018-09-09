https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13215710.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;62;NE;12;73%
Chester;Showers;60;NE;8;75%
Danbury;Showers;58;NE;9;77%
Groton;Cloudy;61;NE;14;64%
Hartford;Cloudy;61;ENE;6;66%
Meriden;Showers;61;NE;8;69%
New Haven;Cloudy;62;NE;10;72%
Oxford;Showers;57;NE;9;80%
Willimantic;Cloudy;59;NE;12;71%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;61;NE;9;69%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments