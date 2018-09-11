https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13217004.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;65;NE;10;83%
Chester;Showers;62;N;6;99%
Danbury;Cloudy;57;ENE;7;100%
Groton;Showers;65;NE;9;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;58;N;9;96%
Meriden;Showers;58;N;6;93%
New Haven;Cloudy;61;N;9;96%
Oxford;Cloudy;57;ENE;15;93%
Willimantic;Showers;60;NNW;5;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;57;N;8;100%
_____
