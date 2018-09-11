CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;65;NE;10;83%

Chester;Showers;62;N;6;99%

Danbury;Cloudy;57;ENE;7;100%

Groton;Showers;65;NE;9;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;58;N;9;96%

Meriden;Showers;58;N;6;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;61;N;9;96%

Oxford;Cloudy;57;ENE;15;93%

Willimantic;Showers;60;NNW;5;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;57;N;8;100%

_____

