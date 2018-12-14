https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13462681.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Friday, December 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;35;NE;8;85%
Chester;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;74%
Danbury;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;35;NNW;5;75%
Hartford;Cloudy;30;N;5;74%
Meriden;Cloudy;30;NNE;5;78%
New Haven;Cloudy;33;N;8;83%
Oxford;Cloudy;29;ENE;6;88%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;27;N;3;84%
