CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, December 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;36;NNW;13;94%

Chester;Cloudy;36;NNW;15;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;35;WNW;5;88%

Groton;Showers;38;NNW;16;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;36;N;12;89%

Meriden;Showers;37;N;10;85%

New Haven;Cloudy;39;N;13;85%

Oxford;Cloudy;36;N;14;93%

Willimantic;Cloudy;36;N;9;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;34;N;15;96%

