CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, December 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;36;NNW;13;94%
Chester;Cloudy;36;NNW;15;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;35;WNW;5;88%
Groton;Showers;38;NNW;16;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;36;N;12;89%
Meriden;Showers;37;N;10;85%
New Haven;Cloudy;39;N;13;85%
Oxford;Cloudy;36;N;14;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;36;N;9;100%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;34;N;15;96%
