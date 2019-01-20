https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13547701.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;38;NE;14;79%
Chester;Showers;34;NNE;8;93%
Danbury;Ice;32;ENE;8;92%
Groton;Rain;37;ENE;24;92%
Hartford;Ice;28;NNW;15;88%
Meriden;Ice;30;NNW;12;93%
New Haven;Showers;36;NE;15;89%
Oxford;Snow;30;NE;12;95%
Willimantic;Showers;33;NE;8;100%
Windsor Locks;Sleet;24;N;16;91%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments