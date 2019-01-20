CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, January 20, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Rain;38;NE;14;79%

Chester;Showers;34;NNE;8;93%

Danbury;Ice;32;ENE;8;92%

Groton;Rain;37;ENE;24;92%

Hartford;Ice;28;NNW;15;88%

Meriden;Ice;30;NNW;12;93%

New Haven;Showers;36;NE;15;89%

Oxford;Snow;30;NE;12;95%

Willimantic;Showers;33;NE;8;100%

Windsor Locks;Sleet;24;N;16;91%

