CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EST Monday, January 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;6;NW;17;62%

Chester;Mostly sunny;1;Calm;0;50%

Danbury;Cloudy;1;WNW;12;62%

Groton;Mostly sunny;2;WNW;23;49%

Hartford;Mostly sunny;-1;NW;12;51%

Meriden;Partly sunny;0;W;8;59%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;3;NNW;9;62%

Oxford;Cloudy;-4;NW;13;78%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;-2;W;12;65%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;-4;NW;21;50%

