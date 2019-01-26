CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Saturday, January 26, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;20;W;6;54%

Chester;Sunny;19;N;3;54%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;19;WSW;4;52%

Groton;Sunny;21;WNW;6;62%

Hartford;Sunny;21;WSW;3;47%

Meriden;Sunny;19;SSW;4;60%

New Haven;Sunny;22;W;6;52%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;18;W;4;57%

Willimantic;Sunny;17;WNW;3;81%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;20;SSW;8;60%

