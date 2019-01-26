https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13563504.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;20;W;6;54%
Chester;Sunny;19;N;3;54%
Danbury;Mostly sunny;19;WSW;4;52%
Groton;Sunny;21;WNW;6;62%
Hartford;Sunny;21;WSW;3;47%
Meriden;Sunny;19;SSW;4;60%
New Haven;Sunny;22;W;6;52%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;18;W;4;57%
Willimantic;Sunny;17;WNW;3;81%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;20;SSW;8;60%
_____
