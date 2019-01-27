CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;31;ESE;5;75%

Chester;Partly sunny;24;Calm;1;80%

Danbury;Partly sunny;24;SE;3;78%

Groton;Sunny;20;NNE;6;86%

Hartford;Cloudy;18;N;3;76%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;19;N;2;84%

New Haven;Cloudy;25;N;3;83%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;25;SE;8;77%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;18;NE;4;88%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;80%

