https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13640378.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;43;SW;10;95%
Chester;Showers;44;SW;8;94%
Danbury;Mostly clear;42;WSW;12;88%
Groton;Showers;42;WSW;10;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;40;SSW;3;95%
Meriden;Cloudy;42;S;5;95%
New Haven;Cloudy;43;SW;8;93%
Oxford;Showers;42;WSW;8;95%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;7;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;39;S;8;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments