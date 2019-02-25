CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;43;SW;10;95%

Chester;Showers;44;SW;8;94%

Danbury;Mostly clear;42;WSW;12;88%

Groton;Showers;42;WSW;10;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;40;SSW;3;95%

Meriden;Cloudy;42;S;5;95%

New Haven;Cloudy;43;SW;8;93%

Oxford;Showers;42;WSW;8;95%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;7;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;39;S;8;92%

