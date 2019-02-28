https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13651315.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;26;N;7;77%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;22;N;6;81%
Danbury;Sunny;23;Calm;0;79%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;23;N;8;84%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;21;NNW;6;80%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;22;N;3;81%
New Haven;Partly sunny;25;N;8;74%
Oxford;Partly sunny;20;N;5;88%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;20;NE;6;81%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;19;NNW;6;80%
_____
