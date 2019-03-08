https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13672548.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;18;N;2;71%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;15;N;2;72%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;11;SW;3;73%
Groton;Mostly clear;19;Calm;0;64%
Hartford;Clear;17;SSW;3;67%
Meriden;Mostly clear;11;Calm;0;76%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;16;N;3;77%
Oxford;Mostly clear;10;Calm;0;73%
Willimantic;Clear;11;Calm;0;70%
Windsor Locks;Clear;15;SSW;5;70%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
