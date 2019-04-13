https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13764792.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;55;SSW;9;98%
Chester;Showers;55;SSW;10;100%
Danbury;Showers;59;SSW;12;89%
Groton;Rain;54;SW;8;92%
Hartford;Showers;59;SSW;13;89%
Meriden;Showers;56;S;8;93%
New Haven;Rain;54;S;5;89%
Oxford;Showers;57;SSW;13;96%
Willimantic;Showers;59;SW;10;89%
Windsor Locks;Showers;58;S;10;96%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments