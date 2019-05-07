CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 7, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;50;SSE;4;80%

Chester;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;71%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;79%

Groton;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;53;S;8;71%

Meriden;Cloudy;53;S;6;73%

New Haven;Cloudy;53;S;6;82%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;52;S;6;71%

Willimantic;Clear;44;Calm;0;88%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;54;S;9;71%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather